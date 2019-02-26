Husky Energy reports $216M fourth-quarter profit, down from $672M a year ago
The Husky Energy towers in Calgary, on Feb. 1, 2010. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 26, 2019 8:34AM EST
CALGARY - Husky Energy Inc. reported its fourth-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as it was hit by lower synthetic crude oil prices and other factors.
The company says it earned $216 million or 21 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31.
That compared with a profit of $672 million or 66 cents per share in the same quarter a year earlier.
Production averaged 304,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, down from 320,000 boe per day a year earlier.
The drop came as the company suspended production at its SeaRose production where it suffered an oil spill in November at the White Rose oilfield, about 350 kilometres off the coast of St. John's, N.L.
SeaRose returned to operations at the end of January and is expected to continue to ramp up through the second quarter.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Tim Hortons opens first Chinese location, offering salted egg yolk timbit
- Stocks fall back as investors await news from U.S.-China talks
- Husky Energy reports $216M fourth-quarter profit, down from $672M a year ago
- Another ceasefire: Can the U.S. and China end their trade war?
- Scotiabank net income slips amid 'significant market volatility'