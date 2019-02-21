Huawei to continue to work with consumers even if banned in Canada: chairman
Liang Hua (centre), Chairman of Huawei's Board of Directors, walks past Eric Li (right) President of Huawei Technologies Canada, and Christian Chua (left) President of R & D Huawei Technologies Canada, as he leaves a media roundtable event in Toronto, on February 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 21, 2019 1:53PM EST
TORONTO -- Huawei Technologies Inc. says it will continue to work with consumers and telecommunications partners including if Canada bans its 5G technology from the country, and won't pull out of its investments in Canadian research or universities.
Speaking at a media roundtable in Toronto, Huawei's board chairman Liang Hua says he hopes an impending decision from the Canadian government on a possible ban of the Chinese company's technology will be based on its technology.
Huawei has faced intense scrutiny since December, when authorities in Vancouver arrested chief financial office Meng Wanzhou at the behest of the United States.
Through an interpreter, Hua acknowledged that the relationship between Canada and China has been less than ideal as of late, but he doesn't believe the challenges Huawei has faced have negatively affected the company's reputation because he has seen them as free advertising for Huawei.
He says he believes Meng is innocent and hopes she can be freed through the Canadian justice system.
Hua says regardless of the outcome of Meng's case and a potential ban, the company will keep pouring money into research and development in Canada and will remain committed to bringing 200 new jobs to the country this year.
