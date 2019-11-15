Huawei sells folding smartphone with no Google after U.S. ban
Huawei CEO Richard Yu displays the new Huawei Mate X foldable 5G smartphone at the Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Published Friday, November 15, 2019 3:33AM EST
BEIJING -- Chinese tech giant Huawei is selling a folding smartphone without Google apps or U.S.-made processor chips following sanctions imposed by Washington.
The Mate X went on sale Friday on Huawei's online store in China priced at 16,999 yuan (US$2,422) and competes with Samsung's Galaxy Fold launched in September.
Huawei Technologies Ltd. is scrambling to preserve its business following U.S. controls imposed in May on sales of American components and technology to the company, which Washington says is a security risk.
The Mate X uses Huawei's Kirin 980 and Balong 5000 chipset and Chinese alternatives to Google music, maps and other services.
Huawei has yet to announce plans for sales outside China.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Huawei sells folding smartphone with no Google after U.S. ban
- Stock prices surge on bullish talk on China-U.S. trade deal
- U.S. Defence Secretary defends US$10 billion Microsoft contract disputed by Amazon
- Pelosi says agreement on revamped NAFTA 'imminent'
- N.B. moves toward privatization of cannabis sales following losses in first year