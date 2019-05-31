Huawei cuts meetings with U.S., sends U.S. workers home
Chinese women walk by the new Huawei P30 smartphone advertisement on display outside a shopping mall in Beijing, Thursday, May 16, 2019.(AP Photo/Andy Wong)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, May 31, 2019 7:53AM EDT
BEIJING -- The Financial Times is reporting that tech giant Huawei has ordered its employees to cancel technical meetings with American contacts and has sent home numerous U.S. employees working at its Chinese headquarters.
The moves come amid growing U.S.-China tensions over trade and technology in which Huawei has been a main target.
The newspaper quoted Huawei's chief strategy architect, Dang Wenshuan, as saying that American citizens working in R&D were repatriated two weeks ago, after the Chinese group and 68 affiliates were placed on a blacklist.
It said a workshop underway at the time was "hastily disbanded, and American delegates were asked to remove their laptops, isolate their networks and leave the Huawei premises."
It quoted Dang as saying that Huawei is also limiting interactions between its employees and American citizens.
