Huawei Canada officials say 5G ban wouldn't end its commitment to Canada
An information board for employees' shuttle bus is on display near the Huawei office building at its research and development centre in Dongguan in south China's Guangdong province on December 18, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / AP, Andy Wong)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 7, 2019 2:38PM EDT
MARKHAM, Ont. - The chief security officer for Huawei Canada says the company's record in Canada shows the China-based company can be trusted to supply the country's fifth-generation wireless networks.
Olivera Zatezalo says there's never been a security breach from Huawei equipment since the company arrived in Canada more than a decade ago.
She made the comments at Huawei Canada headquarters in Markham, Ont., after several officials assured reporters that the company has a long-term commitment to Canada.
The United States has been pressing its allies to shut Huawei out of their advanced 5G networks to prevent China's government from getting access to highly sensitive information.
However, Zatezalo says that Canadians should trust their own government's expertise in network security and its experience working with Huawei.
Zatezalo says she's in regular contact with the government body investigating the national security aspects of 5G technology but doesn't know whether its conclusion will be in Huawei's favour.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- New $1B 'Ring of Fire' smelter to be built in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
- Huawei Canada officials say 5G ban wouldn't end its commitment to Canada
- WestJet profit up despite struggling Swoop operation and 737 Max concerns
- AG estimates millions lost due to lacking e-commerce tax regime
- Chinese team heads to Washington to salvage trade talks