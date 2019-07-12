Huawei calls on U.S. to lift export restrictions
Published Friday, July 12, 2019 1:21AM EDT
SHENZHEN, China -- The chairman of Huawei says the Chinese tech giant has yet to see any benefit from President Donald Trump's promise to allow U.S. companies to sell some components to the company and called on Washington to remove it from a security blacklist.
Liang Hua said Friday the "unjust and unfair" decision to add Huawei, the biggest maker of network equipment used by phone companies, to a list that restricts exports is hurting its U.S. suppliers and global customers.
Trump promised last month to allow some sales to Huawei but said it stays on the "entity list."
Liang told a news conference, "So far we haven't seen any tangible change." He says "our stance is that the entity list should be lifted completely."
