Huawei asks court to deem U.S. security law unconstitutional
An information board for employees' shuttle bus is on display near the Huawei office building at its research and development centre in Dongguan in south China's Guangdong province on December 18, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / AP, Andy Wong)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, May 28, 2019 11:36PM EDT
SHENZHEN, China -- Chinese tech giant Huawei filed a motion in U.S. court Wednesday challenging the constitutionality of a law that limits its sales of telecom equipment, the latest action in an ongoing clash with the U.S. government.
Huawei's chief legal officer Song Liuping said at press briefing that Huawei had filed a motion for summary judgment asking the court to rule on whether it is constitutional for the U.S. to implement a military spending provision that bars the government and its contractors from using Huawei equipment.
Huawei is the biggest global maker of network equipment, but it is now fighting to maintain access to major markets for next-generation communications as the U.S. claims the company threatens international cybersecurity.
In March, Huawei launched its suit against the U.S. law in Plano, Texas, the headquarters of its U.S. operations. The summary judgment motion seeks to accelerate the legal process to give U.S. customers access to Huawei equipment sooner, according to a Wednesday statement from Huawei.
Song said the "state-sanctioned campaign" against the company will not improve cybersecurity.
"Politicians in the U.S. are using the strength of an entire nation to come after a private company," he said. "This is not normal."
Associated Press video producer Olivia Zhang contributed to this report.
