HP rejects takeover offer from Xerox
In this Aug. 21, 2012, file photo, the Hewlett-Packard Co. logo is seen outside the company's headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
Published Sunday, November 17, 2019 2:50PM EST
HP Inc. says its board has rejected a roughly US$33.5 billion takeover offer from Xerox.
The Palo Alto, California-based company said Sunday that the cash and stock deal undervalues its business and its board cited concerns about "outsized" debt levels should the companies combine.
HP, which makes computers and printers, said it recognizes the potential benefits of consolidation and remains open to exploring other options to combine with Xerox Holdings Corp.
Both companies have faced difficulties as the demand for printed documents and ink have waned.
