How much money does it take to raise a child in Canada?
How much money does it take to raise a child in Canada?
With inflation skyrocketing in Canada, many couples planning to have children may be wondering if they can still afford to.
Something as important as having children isn’t a purely financial decision, but affordability must be carefully considered as well. Statistics Canada does not collect this information, so I’m going to have to do some estimations based on U.S. data and one Canadian study I found.
Moneysense's 2015 study determined that the average cost to raise a child until the age of 18 was $253,946. By applying 11.37 per cent worth of inflation between 2016 and 2021, we get $281,880 as the total cost to raise a child until the age of 18 in 2022.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2015 determined that the cost was US$233,610. In 2022, with inflation factored in, it is now estimated to be US$272,049. I did not convert these amounts from U.S. to Canadian dollars (which would have increased the total amount) because the average cost of living is much lower in the U.S. than in Canada.
Since these results are fairly close, I’m comfortable with using $281,880 as a ballpark estimation of the cost to raise your child until the age of 18 in 2022. While that is a daunting figure (more than a quarter of a million dollars!), it’s a lot more manageable when you break it up into shorter time periods:
- $281,880 is the average cost to raise a child until the age of 18
- $15,560 is the average cost per year to raise a child
- $1,305 is the average cost per month to raise a child
While these may be estimations, it is clear that having children a huge financial decision. Having kids will likely be one of the biggest expenses a person will have over the next 18 years of their life, so it’s wise to plan carefully.
Determine if you can afford the cost of a child by carefully budgeting
- Step 1: Calculate your monthly household income.
- Step 2: Determine your current monthly household expenses.
If your monthly income minus expenses is above $1,305, you can likely afford to have a child in Canada.
Looking at these numbers, are you concerned that you won’t be able to afford to have kids? Keep in mind that these are average numbers, and many parents are able to manage with much less. If you have a lower income, there is also some governmental support, such as the Canada Child Benefit, that you can turn to.
Money isn’t everything
Money is certainly not the be-all and end-all when it comes to deciding whether to have children. If you can’t afford the average amount listed above, but are confident you can raise happy and healthy children, then money should not be the main determining factor.
Everyone wants to provide a lifestyle for their children that is as good as or better than the one their parents gave them. The problem is, it’s much harder to do that these days.
The cost of living has increased substantially since the 1990s, as has the cost of housing and post-secondary education. It will take careful financial planning and hard work to raise a child, but it is possible.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
What you can get for the average price of rent in your city
Three-quarters of Canada's major cities saw an increase in average rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment month-over-month in July, according to one rental platform. With prices in Canada steadily increasing, CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of apartments currently available for rent across the country.
Canada reaching 'end of the food inflation tunnel': expert
While the rising cost of food continues to outpace the overall rate of inflation, one Canadian expert says the industry may have already reached its peak.
Always keep cash on hand, experts say after massive Rogers outage
Keeping a few hundred dollars in cash tucked away for emergencies is a good idea, especially in the wake of the Rogers outage, experts say.
Scammers are trying a new credit card scheme. Here's how the call went
Here's how a two-minute and 26-second call went with a credit card scammer before the person got frustrated and hung up.
BoC interest rate hike will have a 'dramatic effect' on Canadians, especially homeowners: economist
The Bank of Canada’s aggressive one per cent rate increase on Wednesday caught many by surprise and will likely have a considerable financial impact for many Canadians, says one economist.
How will the Bank of Canada interest rate hike affect your life?
What impact will the Bank of Canada's interest rate hike have on your life? Please email us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, location and contact information. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
PERSONAL FINANCE | At what income should you feel comfortable hiring a cleaner?
There's no better feeling than coming home to a sparkling clean house or apartment. Although with many Canadians' hectic lifestyles, finding the time is often challenging. That’s when it might be time to hire a cleaner. But how do you know if you can afford one? Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks it down for CTVNews.ca.
Inflation causing Canadians to make cuts to household budgets: survey
A new poll indicates Canadians are making increasingly tough budget decisions amid rising interest rates and inflation.