How rate hikes have sparked debate on the causes of inflation and how to fight it
Central banks have been trying their best to convince the public that their interest rate hikes are ultimately for the greater good.
But not everyone is buying it.
An informal coalition of labour groups, political leaders and economists has formed over the last year and a half to challenge the very economic concepts behind monetary policy.
In particular, these voices have objected to central banks' focus on cooling the labour market, something that would ultimately mean a higher unemployment rate and lower wage growth.
Economists traditionally view a hot labour market as a sign of an overheated economy and is one of the indicators central banks monitor for inflation.
In the U.K., economist Ann Pettifor has argued central banks have been obsessed with crushing demand and "disciplining" workers. Meanwhile, Wharton School emeritus professor of finance, Jeremy Siegel has called the U.S. Federal Reserve's focus on the labour market "misguided."
The pushback comes at a time when workers are already feeling squeezed by affordability issues and politicians are increasingly choosing to weigh in on rate decisions.
Here in Canada, economist Jim Stanford has been a notable voice speaking out against the Bank of Canada's hefty interest rate increases. In numerous newspaper columns and media interviews, Stanford has argued the Bank of Canada is scapegoating workers for high inflation.
"The inflation that we experienced, beginning in 2021, had nothing to do with the labour market. But the Bank of Canada from the get-go, has been blaming an overheated economy and unemployment that's too low," Stanford said in an interview.
Stanford, who is the director of the Centre for Future Work, pointed to a speech Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem gave in November 2022 on the relationship between employment and inflation.
Speaking at Toronto Metropolitan University, Macklem explained why a low unemployment rate was concerning to the central bank.
"The unemployment rate in June hit a record low -- and while that seems like a good thing, it is not sustainable," Macklem said. "The tightness in the labour market is a symptom of the general imbalance between demand and supply that is fuelling inflation and hurting all Canadians."
From Stanford's perspective, Macklem's argument is both morally and economically wrong.
"Imagine if Tiff Macklem went to the parking lot outside Loblaws and told people who just paid $200 for their cart of groceries, 'you know why you paid so much for your food? It's because the unemployment rate is too low, and wages are growing too quick,"' Stanford said.
"He would have been chased out of the parking lot. Because average people understand they are not the source of this problem."
Western University economics professor Stephen Williamson says the criticisms central banks are facing today are not new.
"You would have seen that way back in other inflationary episodes, this kind of idea of, 'you're bringing inflation down, but you're making people suffer,"' he said.
Although Williamson doesn't fit in either camp of this debate over interest rate hikes, the academic has some doubts about the conventional wisdom behind monetary policy. In particular, he's skeptical about the supposed relationship between employment and inflation.
"We've had inflation come down in the U.S. with virtually no change in unemployment. Here, we've had a little bit of an upturn in the unemployment rate, but not so much," Williamson said.
"So if anybody is trying to say now, that, 'Oh, we need, we really need to introduce some slack in the labour market, we need to have more unemployed people to bring inflation down, you just have to point to the experience so far with bringing (inflation) down."
Since March 2022, the Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate from near-zero to five per cent -- the highest it's been since 2001.
While inflation has not yet come back to target, it has fallen from a high of 8.1 per cent to four per cent in August.
To the surprise of many, the labour market remained relatively resilient even as interest rates climbed.
More recently, however, Canada's unemployment rate has started to tick up to 5.5 per cent, and forecasters expect it to continue rising.
Higher interest rates are starting to slow the economy, something the central bank says is necessary to restore balance between demand and supply.
A slowdown, however, would come with consequences.
"Slower economic growth will likely lead to higher unemployment," Macklem conceded last November during his speech.
Meanwhile, Stanford argues that the cause of high inflation is not that people are spending too much or workers are making more money. Instead, he largely attributes the rise in inflation to the global circumstances post-pandemic, as well as high profits.
The Bank of Canada has mostly considered high profits to be a symptom of excess demand in the economy. But a recent speech by deputy governor Nicolas Vincent suggests the central bank is paying closer attention to how corporate pricing has changed since the pandemic, and whether larger and more frequent price increases may become "self-perpetuating."
Speaking to business leaders at the Chamber of Commerce for Metropolitan Montreal, Vincent said the central bank believes larger and more frequent price increases from businesses is contributing to sticky inflation.
"We believe that this behaviour by firms -- both here and abroad -- is intimately linked to the stronger-than-expected inflation we've seen," Vincent said.
While Vincent's comments were new for the Bank of Canada, it's not clear how they may influence rate decisions in the future.
The fact that unemployment is likely to rise is an uncomfortable truth for central banks dealing with backlash over rising interest rates.
But former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge said raising the unemployment rate when inflation is high is exactly what central banks should do. He also rejected the idea that higher interest rates ultimately hurt workers.
"That's absolutely wrong. What really hurts workers is inflation. We've got, we've got a century of history on that," Dodge said.
The former governor and long-time federal public servant conceded higher interest rates will affect people differently. But he said it's up to governments to address those uneven effects.
"The distributional effect is in the hands of government. It's not in the hands of the central bank," Dodge said.
While Stanford's take on monetary policy is still the outlier, the debate over rising interest rates has filtered through to the political realm. Last month, multiple premiers called on the Bank of Canada to stop raising rates, while the NDP suggested the federal government should ask the central bank the same thing.
Even Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland found herself facing criticism for calling the Bank of Canada's decision to hold interest rates "welcome relief for Canadians."
After ten consecutive rate hikes, and with rate hikes not yet ruled out by the central bank, it's clear that the Bank of Canada has mostly ignored calls to stop raising rates.
The federal government has also left the inflation-fighting job to the Bank of Canada, ignoring calls to bring in widespread windfall taxes or impose price regulations, which are policies Stanford supports.
Still, Stanford is happy to see unconventional voices get a larger platform in the debate over monetary policy. That phenomenon reflects people's appetite for an economic system that works better for them, he said.
"Average people understand they are not the source of this problem. And in that regard, I think there'll be a very fertile popular environment in which to discuss alternatives to the status quo."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2023.
MORE Business News
-
OPINION
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
YOUR FINANCES
Statistics Canada says household debt ratio down in Q2 as income grew
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to how much they earn fell in the second quarter as disposable income comfortably outpaced the growth in debt and demand for mortgages fell.
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
OPINION 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
Back-to-school: Parents offer tips on how they save during annual shopping spree
A new survey found 46 per cent of Canadians are more worried about their finances during this back-to-school season than in previous years.
opinion Canada can dodge a recession, but it could still happen; here's why
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how Canada might avoid a recession, as well as some risks that could contribute to one.
Budgeting important part of RESP spending plan as students head to school
Parents across the country are getting ready to tap into registered education savings plans to help pay for their children's post-secondary schooling this fall.
Turning to dollar stores for groceries? Here's what a dietician recommends
As Canadians continue to feel the financial toll of inflation while grocery shopping, one registered dietitian offers practical tips for cutting costs at dollar stores, without compromising nutrition.
OPINION Financial tips for newcomers to Canada, from an expert
For those who have recently immigrated to Canada, it's important to learn the basics of how the country's financial system works. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some financial tips around how to open a bank account, build your credit and file your taxes as a newcomer.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NDP to form majority government following historic Manitoba election
Wab Kinew’s New Democratic Party is projected to have enough seats in the Manitoba Legislature to form a majority government, taking the helm after two consecutive terms of a majority Tory regime.
Parks Canada reveals additional details about deadly bear attack in Banff
The couple and dog mauled and killed by a grizzly bear in the backcountry of Banff National Park late last week did everything right, Parks Canada says.
Parents want arrest after son 'deliberately kicked' in neck during Edmonton hockey game
A Junior C hockey player says he is lucky to be alive after his neck was sliced open by a hockey skate last week in an act his parents believe – and the referee ruled – was an intentional kick.
Canadian condo sales falling amid concerns over interest rate hikes
Amid consistent interest rate hikes and wavering markets, Canadian condo sales are starting to fall in all but two markets in the nation, according to a new report from Re/Max.
Firefighters work until dawn to clear wreckage of bus crash that killed 21 people in Venice
A bus carrying dozens of people plummeted 15 metres from an elevated road in Venice, causing a fiery crash that killed 21 people and injured at least 15, mostly foreign tourists returning to a nearby campsite.
OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances
As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.
How rate hikes have sparked debate on the causes of inflation and how to fight it
Central banks have been trying their best to convince the public that their interest rate hikes are ultimately for the greater good. But not everyone is buying it.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Manitoba voters make history, Canada's House of Commons has a new Speaker, and the U.S. House of Representatives ousts its Speaker.
5 people wounded in shooting after homecoming event at Baltimore university
A shooting interrupted a homecoming week celebration at Baltimore's Morgan State University on Tuesday, wounding five people and prompting an hourslong lockdown of the historically Black college.
Canada
-
How rate hikes have sparked debate on the causes of inflation and how to fight it
Central banks have been trying their best to convince the public that their interest rate hikes are ultimately for the greater good. But not everyone is buying it.
-
GTA home sales drop 7.1% in September as higher rates bite
Greater Toronto home sales slid 7.1 per cent last month compared with September 2022, with sales of semi-detached houses and townhouses particularly declining from last year.
-
Mould halts in-person visits at Newfoundland's notorious, rodent-infested jail
Inmates at Newfoundland's oldest and largest provincial jail say the facility's visiting room has been condemned because of mould.
-
NDP to form majority government following historic Manitoba election
Wab Kinew’s New Democratic Party is projected to have enough seats in the Manitoba Legislature to form a majority government, taking the helm after two consecutive terms of a majority Tory regime.
-
Parents want arrest after son 'deliberately kicked' in neck during Edmonton hockey game
A Junior C hockey player says he is lucky to be alive after his neck was sliced open by a hockey skate last week in an act his parents believe – and the referee ruled – was an intentional kick.
-
Parks Canada reveals additional details about deadly bear attack in Banff
The couple and dog mauled and killed by a grizzly bear in the backcountry of Banff National Park late last week did everything right, Parks Canada says.
World
-
Firefighters work until dawn to clear wreckage of bus crash that killed 21 people in Venice
A bus carrying dozens of people plummeted 15 metres from an elevated road in Venice, causing a fiery crash that killed 21 people and injured at least 15, mostly foreign tourists returning to a nearby campsite.
-
U.K. police open a corporate manslaughter investigation into a hospital where a nurse killed 7 babies
British police have opened an investigation into corporate manslaughter at a northern England hospital after a neonatal nurse was convicted of murdering seven babies and trying to kill six others when she worked there, authorities said Wednesday.
-
5 people wounded in shooting after homecoming event at Baltimore university
A shooting interrupted a homecoming week celebration at Baltimore's Morgan State University on Tuesday, wounding five people and prompting an hourslong lockdown of the historically Black college.
-
Indian police arrest editor, administrator of independent news site after conducting raids
Police in New Delhi have arrested the editor of a news website and one of its administrators after raiding the homes of journalists working for the site, which has been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist-led government.
-
Global Red Cross urges ouster of Belarus chapter chief over the deportation of Ukrainian children
The international Red Cross is calling for the ouster of the head of the Belarus Red Cross, who stirred international outrage for boasting that it was actively ferrying Ukrainian children from Russian-controlled areas to Belarus.
-
U.S., asked about Sikh separatist groups, says it respects free speech
The State Department on Tuesday said the United States respects the right to freedom of speech and assembly of individuals when asked about American factions of the movement for a Sikh separatist state that has long frustrated India.
Politics
-
Liberal Greg Fergus makes history, elected first Black House Speaker
Liberal MP Greg Fergus is Canada's new House of Commons Speaker, following a secret ranked ballot election on Tuesday. It is a day for the political history books as Fergus, once a parliamentary page, becomes the first Black Canadian to hold the prestigious role.
-
Nijjar fallout: India reportedly tells Canada to bring home 'dozens' of its diplomats
Canada needs diplomats in India to help navigate the 'extremely challenging' tensions between the two countries, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday in response to demands that Ottawa repatriate dozens of its envoys.
-
Independent MP Han Dong says he's still awaiting word if he can rejoin Liberal caucus
Independent MP Han Dong said on Tuesday that he's still waiting for word on whether or not he can return to the Liberal caucus, but he hopes it will happen as soon as possible.
Health
-
'Unrelenting' fast-food ads using privacy 'loopholes' to target children: study
A first-of-its-kind study by the University of Ottawa has discovered a lack of information on what data and information is collected on children from food service apps.
-
Adolescent ER visits in Ontario for eating disorders saw big jump during pandemic: study
The biggest jump in Ontario emergency room visits and hospitalizations for eating disorders during the first 30 months of the pandemic was seen in adolescents aged 10 to 17, according to a new study.
-
U.S. announces sweeping action against Chinese fentanyl supply chain producers
The Biden administration took aim Tuesday at the fentanyl trafficking threat, announcing a series of indictments and sanctions against Chinese companies and executives blamed for importing the chemicals used to make the deadly drug.
Sci-Tech
-
Trio wins Nobel Prize in chemistry for work on quantum dots, used in electronics and medical imaging
Three scientists in the United States won the Nobel Prize in chemistry Wednesday for their work on quantum dots -- particles just a few atoms in diameter that can release very bright coloured light and whose applications in everyday life include electronics and medical imaging.
-
3 scientists win Nobel Prize in physics for looking at electrons in atoms during split seconds
Three scientists won the Nobel Prize in physics on Tuesday for their work on how electrons move around the atom during the tiniest fractions of seconds, a field that could one day lead to better electronics or disease diagnoses.
-
Meta's Instagram, Facebook to charge EU users for ad-free service: source
Meta Platforms is looking to introduce ad-free subscription plans for Instagram and Facebook users in Europe, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Entertainment
-
Late-night shows return after writers strike as actors resume talks that could end their standoff
Late-night talk shows are returning Monday after a five-month absence brought on by the Hollywood writers strike, while actors completed the first day of talks that could end their own long work walk-off.
-
Mariah Carey is going on a Christmas tour. Here's when it comes to Toronto
Mariah Carey is bringing Christmas to Toronto a bit earlier this year.
-
Lady Gaga will not have to pay US$500,000 reward to woman tied to dognapping of her French bulldogs
A Los Angeles County Judge ruled Monday that singer Lady Gaga will not have to pay out the US$500,000 reward that she promised for her French bulldogs' safe return following a 2021 dognapping incident.