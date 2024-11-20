How much do you need to earn to buy a home? Income requirements continue to ease
The average salary needed to buy a home keeps inching down in cities across Canada, according to the latest data.
Mortgage rates continue to decrease, and in a lot of cities across Canada, real estate prices have also been easing over the past few months.
That means, according to calculations made by Ratehub.ca, the salary needed to purchase a home in Canada has gone down again in October.
The calculation takes into account average home prices in each city as well as the requirements for qualifying for a mortgage at a bank.
Income requirements dropped in most markets, coming down by more than $4,000 in Vancouver, Toronto and Hamilton, Ont.
Of the major cities studied, only Fredericton went up due to its $16,100 month-over-month increase in average home price.
Home prices in most major cities eased or were relatively flat, with the exceptions of Fredericton and Victoria.
The salary needed to buy an average home in Vancouver dropped by the largest amount for the second month in a row, with Toronto close behind.
“While both of these cities saw a robust increase in sales activity in October, they remain well supplied, which has helped keep a lid on price growth,” according to the RateHub report. “That paved the way for recent interest rate cuts to further improve affordability, without being offset by rising home prices.”
On Oct. 23, the Bank of Canada cut its key lending rate from 4.25 per cent to 3.75 per cent.
A lower mortgage rate means the mortgage "stress test" is easier to pass. The test uses a mortgage rate two per cent above the rate a buyer is getting from a lender (or 5.25 per cent, whichever is higher) to gauge whether the buyer can financially handle a jump in mortgage payments.
The test factors in home price, annual salary and other debts and expenses to come up with a ratio that is essentially total monthly debts compared to total monthly income.
The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada’s Mortgage Qualifier Tool can be used to calculate the "gross debt service" and "total debt service" based on property value, down payment, mortgage rates and debts.
Note: The tool above uses recommended ratios (32 per cent for gross debt service and 40 per cent for total debt service) as a guideline. Ratehub’s calculations used the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s highest allowable ratios (39 per cent and 44 per cent, respectively).
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced embattled minister Randy Boissonnault is out of cabinet.
The families of the victims of Paul Bernardo have been barred from attending the serial killer’s upcoming parole hearing in person, according to the lawyer representing the loved ones of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy.
Canada Post is at ‘death's door’ and won't survive if it doesn't dramatically transform its business, a professor who has studied the Crown corporation is warning as the postal workers' national strike drags on.
Massive trees toppled onto roads, power lines and parked cars as hurricane-force winds battered the B.C. coast overnight during an intense “bomb cyclone” weather event.
A Saskatchewan woman who refused to provide a breath sample after being stopped by police in Regina did not break the law – as the officer's request was deemed not lawful given the circumstances.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says there is 'clear consensus' among premiers for separate bilateral trade deals with the U.S. and Mexico, following a phone call with all the leaders on Wednesday.
Swedish electric vehicle battery manufacturer Northvolt is fighting for its survival as Canadian taxpayer money and pension fund investments hang in the balance.
A measles outbreak in New Brunswick that began last month with a single travel-related case is growing and today stands at 44 cases.
The Calgary Zoo says its two-year-old western lowland gorilla named Eyare died after being hit by a hydraulic door at the rear of the exhibit.
Police in Peru have arrested a man caught trying to leave the country with 320 tarantulas, 110 centipedes and nine bullet ants strapped to his body.
Texas is offering a parcel of rural ranchland along the U.S.-Mexico border to use as a staging area for potential mass deportations under President-elect Donald Trump.
A Dallas anesthesiologist was sentenced Wednesday to 190 years in prison for injecting a nerve-blocking agent and other drugs into bags of intravenous fluid at a surgical center where he worked, leading to the death of a coworker and causing cardiac emergencies for several patients.
Spain will grant residency and work permits to about 300,000 migrants living in the country illegally each year for the next three years, the country's migration minister said Wednesday.
November 20 is Transgender Day of Remembrance, which focuses on trans people who have lost their lives because of violence. Here is what to know.
A parole board decided unanimously Wednesday that Susan Smith should remain in prison 30 years after she killed her sons by rolling her car into a South Carolina lake while they were strapped in their car seats.
Canadian human rights advocate and former Liberal justice minister Irwin Cotler — who was the target of an alleged foiled assassination plot by agents of Iran — says he isn’t concerned about the alleged threats, because he has confidence in his protective detail.
Raw pistachios sold by Nutworks are being recalled in Ontario due to possible Salmonella contamination.
President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to repeal President Joe Biden's signature artificial intelligence policy when he returns to the White House.
Giraffe populations are declining at such an alarming rate — from habitat loss, poaching, urbanization and climate change-fueled drought — that U.S. wildlife officials announced a proposal on Wednesday to help protect several of the species.
SpaceX on Tuesday launched another Starship rocket, but passed up catching the booster with giant mechanical arms.
Liam Payne's family, friends and former bandmates have come together to pay tribute to the British singer at his funeral in England on Wednesday, just over a month after the One Direction star died aged 31 in Argentina.
Post Malone and Morgan Wallen's collaboration 'I Had Some Help' could make both men big winners at Wednesday’s night's Country Music Association Awards.
Alec Baldwin's western 'Rust' had its world premiere Wednesday at a film festival in Poland with a dedication to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot in an accident on the set three years ago.
The union representing port supervisors in British Columbia is formally challenging the legal and constitutional authority of the federal labour minister to order them back to work.
The heat has been turned up on two Canadian frozen-potato giants who have been named in separate price-fixing lawsuits south of the border.
After driving near the water that winter day, Brian Lavery thought he saw a dog splashing in the waves – then realized it was way too cold for that.
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from digital nomads who have taken up location-independent jobs and can work from anywhere with an internet connection.
Delta Air Lines’ newest dining option for first class passengers isn’t anything fancy. In fact, it’s the exact opposite, because it’s fast food.
Since 2022, Dutch-born rider Rien Schuurhuis has become the first cyclist to compete for the tiny city-state of the Vatican at an elite level.
If the latest dance sweeping the sports world is any indication, Donald Trump and the NFL might get along much better in his second term in the White House than they did the first time around.
The storage spaces once used by Real Madrid players like Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham. Zinedine Zidane, Sergio Ramos and Luís Figo are being sold.
In Canada a car is stolen every six minutes, though some vehicles are more sought after than others.
Toronto radio and podcast host Jax Irwin has recently gone viral for videos of her cute -- and at times confusing -- phone conversations.
Two young women from New Brunswick have won one of the most prestigious and sought-after academic honours in the world.
Stretching 3,000 kilometres from the tip of New Zealand to its southernmost point, with just a bicycle for transport and a tent to call home, bikepacking event Tour Aotearoa is not for the faint of heart.
When he first moved to his urban neighbourhood, Barry Devonald was surprised to be welcomed by a whole flock of new neighbours.
When George Arcioni began renovating his kitchen last summer, he didn’t expect to find a stack of letters hidden in the wall behind his oven.
A Nova Scotia couple fulfilled their wildest dreams Thursday night when they got engaged at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Toronto.
Some Calgary residents caught what appeared to be a meteor streaking across the sky early on Wednesday morning.
Four years ago, Phill Hebb started up 'Phil’s Unique Birdhouses' and since then, they’ve made their way all across Canada and into the United States.
The scramble for accommodations in Vancouver during Taylor Swift's three-night Eras Tour finale got another unwilling participant Monday.
An under-construction condo building in Saanich was engulfed in flames in the early morning hours Wednesday, forcing the evacuation of nearby residents.
Toronto is looking to retrofit its heavy-duty vehicles with side guards in an effort to reduce pedestrian deaths.
A man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old boy at a TTC subway station last year.
Although transit ridership in Calgary has almost fully recovered compared to pre-pandemic levels, revenue has fallen by $33 million and more money is needed to help offset the shortfall.
There’s a Calgary Transit scam circulating on social media.
The consortium responsible for building Ottawa's new north-south line, TransitNext, says it is ready for the City of Ottawa to begin the final phase of approvals before opening the line to the public.
Thirty-nine new photo radar cameras will be installed to keep an eye on Ottawa roads over the next 14 months, including on roads in the rural villages of Dunrobin, Manotick, Richmond and Vars.
The coroner's inquest looking at the circumstances surrounding the death of Abdirahman Abdi following an altercation with Ottawa police is expected to hear testimony from the arresting officers Wednesday.
The City of Montreal tabled its $7.28 billion operating budget for 2025 that included a 2.2 per cent average increase for residential property taxes.
A new survey conducted for Quebec's language watchdog says young Quebecers are far less bothered than older residents about being served in English in stores.
Service on the REM light rail line between Montreal and the South Shore will not run on the weekend.
Dale McFee will retire as head of the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) on Feb. 21, the Edmonton Police Commission said in an email on Wednesday.
Ed Hervey says he's ready to get down to work to pull the Edmonton Elks back into contention. The Elks hired Hervey Wednesday to replace Chris Jones, who was fired in July after an 0-7 start to the 2024 CFL season.
A school bus hit parked vehicles and pushed one into a Middle Sackville, N.S., home Wednesday afternoon.
A 19-year-old is facing charges after video of him allegedly driving close to 200 km/h while holding alcohol was shared on social media in the Yarmouth, N.S., area.
The RCMP in Nova Scotia is searching for a man wanted on a provincewide warrant following an incident in North Preston.
The University of Manitoba is reviewing its communication protocols after some concerns were expressed over the response to an armed male on campus on Tuesday.
A human smuggling trial has heard from a migrant who survived walking in a blizzard across the Canada-United States border on the same day a family of four froze to death.
A recent drop in river levels are turning back the pages of time in Winnipeg and are opening the doors to a hobby that is attracting people who aren’t afraid to get their feet wet and their hands dirty with an interest in Manitoba history, also known as mudlarking.
A recent survey conducted by CAA found that many Saskatchewan drivers take part in unsafe behaviours while behind the wheel.
Many commuters in and outside of Regina are facing tough driving conditions Wednesday morning following a significant snowfall on Tuesday that has closed highways and snarled traffic on many of the city's main throughfares.
On a foggy Wednesday morning, fit for Rudolf and his bright nose, elves were busy setting up the City of Waterloo’s 2024 Christmas tree.
Ontario Provincial Police are hoping an image may provide a breakthrough in a fatal hit-and-run investigation.
A 15-year-old girl who was set on fire at a Saskatoon high school earlier this fall is still recovering in hospital.
A Saskatoon teen accused of driving a car involved in a high-speed crash that killed a 16-year-old last spring has pleaded guilty to his charges.
Saskatoon’s new city council is being asked to approve the latest cold weather strategy next week, a $1.2 million plan to operate winter warming centres for those in need.
The owner at a North Bay rental home has been fined and seven people displaced after a kitchen fire Tuesday.
Next week, Sudbury city council will decide how to rehabilitate the College Street underpass, which was built in 1949.
A Canadian Taylor Swift fan has some 'Bad Blood' with the Calgary International Airport after security staff confiscated hundreds of dollars worth of beads she was going to use to make friendship bracelets.
A London father and son they’re shocked and confused after their home was riddled with bullets while young children were sleeping inside.
Back in July, Nicolas Lemke plead guilty to impaired driving causing the death of Aiden Curtis, and impaired driving causing bodily harm to two other adults who were injured.
It’s Smile Cookie week at participating Tim Horton’s locations, with proceeds from cookie sales going towards local charities.
Several apparent homemade explosive devices were found inside an RV where an allegedly armed man had barricaded himself for 16 hours, forcing evacuations in the north end of Barrie, police said.
Another day on the picket line as the frustration among Canada Post workers continues to grow across Simcoe County.
Officials say staff at a Gravenhurst prison seized a package containing contraband, including tobacco and crystal methamphetamine, with an estimated institutional value of nearly $102,000 from a suspected drone drop.
*WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some may find disturbing. Reader's discretion is advised.*
If you are struggling with holiday costs and need some help, the cutoff date for Sparky’s Toy Drive registration is quickly approaching.
The Windsor Police Services Board approved a budget increase of 7.1 per cent.
Just days after being appointed to their new jobs, three members of the British Columbia government are off to California to promote the province as a hot spot for film production.
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
Some Lethbridge residents will be heading to the polls next month to elect their next MLA. The Government of Alberta announced the Lethbridge-West byelection will take place on Dec. 18.
Advance polls for Crowsnest Pass residents opened on Tuesday for a proposed coal mine at Grassy Mountain.
Alberta Health Services' mobile mammography trailer will visit the town of Claresholm, Alta., next month.
The Transport Safety Board of Canada says the crew of a Porter Airlines flight landing in Sault Ste. Marie in April 2023 didn't realize the plane was so far down the runway.
Avalon Lupini, who has been a pharmacy technician in Sudbury for 17 years, has come up with an innovative solution to a common problem.
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.
A company hoping to build a multi-billion-dollar wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet materialized.
The four women sipping tea around an antique wooden table in rural Newfoundland said they weren't looking for much in a mate: kindness, humour, a good sense of fun and, ideally, a full set of teeth.
