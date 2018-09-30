Houston has a problem with Canadian company's plan to build 'robot brothel'
FILE - In this May 20, 2010, file photo, cars travel along a highway with the skyline of downtown Houston in the background. (Michael Paulsen/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, September 30, 2018 1:52PM EDT
Houston city officials have ordered a halt, at least temporarily, to a Canadian company's plan to open a so-called "robot brothel" in the city.
The Houston Chronicle reports building inspectors ordered the halt after determining KinkySDollS lacked the permits required for demolition and construction.
The company has received pushback from community groups and local officials.
KinkySdollS announced last month on Facebook that it plans on opening a "love dolls brothel" in Houston. It would be the company's second location and the first in the U.S.
On social media, KinkySdollS says its human-like dolls are available for sale or rent and can speak. Mayor Sylvester Turner says he's not trying to be the "moral police," but that it's not the kind of business he wants in the city.
