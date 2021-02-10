TORONTO -- Dan Hill is now officially one of Canada's songwriting legends.

The Toronto-born singer-songwriter was inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame on Wednesday during the broadcast of CTV's Your Morning.

"I'm honoured, privileged, humbled," he said of the honour.

Hall of fame executive director Vanessa Thomas virtually presented him with the trophy awarded to all inductees, this one bearing the lyric "I'm just another writer, still trapped inside my truth."

That line comes from Hill's hit "Sometimes When We Touch," which reached No. 1 on the Canadian chart and No. 3 in the U.S. in 1977.

He had several other songs that charted in both countries, picked up five Juno Awards and shared in the Grammy win for Best Album for Celine Dion's 1996 album "Falling Into You," for which he was a co-producer.

The induction means Hill's career will become part of the hall of fame's permanent exhibit at the National Music Centre in Calgary, joining such notable names as Leonard Cohen, Joni Mitchell and Neil Young.

Hill said Wednesday that those Canadian songwriting icons "were my university," because his blossoming music career diverted him away from a traditional post-secondary education.

"I watched every one of them perform, I listened to all their records," he said.

The 66-year-old concluded his induction by playing a medley of "Sometimes When We Touch" and "What About Black Lives?," a new song from his upcoming 15th studio album.