

Relaxnews





With 83.57 percent of its planes arriving and leaving on time, Hong Kong Airlines is the world's most punctual airline, according to a study from the AirHelp platform, covering a two-year period.

Asian and American airlines are the most reliable carriers when it comes to punctuality. Asia counts four airlines in the top ten, with Hong Kong Airlines (83.57 percent), Singapore Airlines (67.04 percent), Japan Airlines (66.75 percent) and All Nippon Airways (66.14 percent).

While U.S. carriers don't manage a place on the podium -- with Kenya Airways (71.87 percent) in second and Singapore Airlines (67.04 percent) in third -- they are almost as well positioned when it comes to being on time.

Delta Airlines is the highest-ranking US carrier, with a punctuality rate of 67 percent, followed by Alaska Airlines (65.95 percent), Spirit Airlines (64.28 percent) and United Airlines (64.27 percent).

Etihad Airways completes the list of airlines featuring in the top ten, landing in eighth place (65.79 percent).

No European airline features in the top 10. The highest-ranking European carrier is Iberia in 11th place (63.98 percent).

The study is based on data from 75 airlines from January 2017 to January 2019.