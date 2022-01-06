Honda investigating potential problem with clock displays in some cars

Honda is investigating a potential problem with clock displays on some older Honda and Acura car models that may be showing incorrect dates and times.

Drivers on a number of online automobile forums have been reporting issues with their vehicle time displays and being unable to fix the problem manually. It seems problems first started on Jan. 1.

"Honda Canada is aware of a potential concern related to the clock display on certain older Honda and Acura models equipped with navigation systems," a company spokesperson told CTVNews.ca on Thursday. "We are currently investigating this issue to determine possible countermeasures in order to assist those that have been impacted."

Popular auto blog Jalopnik says it's been receiving messages from drivers about clocks and calendars being stuck at certain times as far back as the year 2002 in Honda and Acura models as old as 2004 and new as 2012.

Honda Canada did not provide a timeline for a potential fix to the problem.