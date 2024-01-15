Home sales, prices up in December despite slow 2023: report

Year-over-year Canadian home sales jumped in December despite an overall slump in buying, reminiscent of the years following the 2008 housing crisis, according to data from the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA).

Home sales totalled 443,511 units in 2023, a decline of 11.1 per cent from 2022. However, December was a relatively strong month, with actual home sales up 3.7 per cent over the same time last month. When seasonally adjusted, the CREA put that jump at 8.7 per cent.

As for prices, actual average sales also increased in December with a 5.1 per cent year-over-year rise.

More to come.