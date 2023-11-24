Home Decorators Collection artificial Christmas tree recalled over fire risk
Home Depot is recalling one of its pre-lit artificial Christmas tree models because it could pose a fire hazard.
Health Canada says consumers should stop using the Home Decorators Collection 7.5 foot Grand Duchess Balsam Fir tree with 5000 Colour Changing Lights.
It says the tree's control panel or electrical cord plug may overheat.
Home Depot says 883 of the trees have been sold in Canada, but no incidents or injuries had been reported as of Tuesday.
The affected trees were sold in October and November of this year.
Consumers should return them to a local Home Depot store for a full refund.
The model number for the affected trees is 23LE61001 and the article number is 1001803629.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2023.
Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.
