Highline Mushrooms taking over Prairie Mushrooms
Highline Mushrooms (file)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018 3:11PM EST
LEAMINGTON, Ont. - Highline Mushrooms says its taking over the Prairie Mushrooms group of companies to expand its reach in the market nationwide.
The Leamington, Ont.-based company says the Prairie acquisition will add five farms in Alberta and British Columbia to expand the company's current Western Canada operations.
Highline says Duke Tran, current president of Prairie, will lead Highline's combined operations in Western Canada that also sells to the U.S. market.
The company says it's the largest mushroom grower in Canada with more than 1,600 employees and 14 facilities.
