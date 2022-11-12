Here are some of the 'verified' fake Twitter accounts overtaking the platform

Soon after Musk launched the Twitter Blue premium subscription service, which grants blue-check "verification" labels to anyone willing to pay US$8 a month, or $9.99 in Canada, dozens of imposter accounts started popping up.

There are now two categories of "blue checks," and they look identical. One includes the accounts verified before Musk took the helm and verified for being “notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category." The other notes that the account subscribes to Twitter Blue.

From a fake account impersonating Ontario Premier Doug Ford tweeting jokes about keeping sick kids away from his cabin to an account masquerading as pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly & Co and tweeting that insulin is free, it has been a free-for-all atmosphere for Twitter users mocking the platform's latest feature.

On Thursday, Elon Musk tweeted that any parody account must include the word “parody” in their name and not just their bio.

“To be more precise accounts doing parody impersonations. Basically, tricking people is not ok,” he said.

On Friday, Twitter Blue signups became unavailable due to the flurry of fake accounts.

Here are some of the tweets showing the fake accounts that are overtaking the platform, with some accounts taking days before being removed by Twitter:

Why the assumption I am fake? https://t.co/az8yi4kpp5 — Jesus Christ (@jesus) November 10, 2022

Whoever was behind this was excellent. Bring it back with Parody clearly stated without the blue check mark. Because the tweets were genius. pic.twitter.com/LiM3pbrAl3 — Vicki Campbell🇨🇦 (@merry123459) November 12, 2022

Did you know Coca Cola increasing your risk of cancer by 67%? Worth it though! #RealMagic — Coca Cola (@PRCocaCola) November 10, 2022 Did Twitter Blue tweet just cost Eli Lilly $LLY billions?



Yes. pic.twitter.com/w4RtJwgCVK — Rafael Shimunov is on Mastodon (@rafaelshimunov) November 11, 2022

Well, Twitter blue was beautiful while it lasted pic.twitter.com/YMi7ldN1YA — Read Jackson Rising by @CooperationJXN (@JoshuaPHilll) November 11, 2022

And another two success stories pic.twitter.com/3IId5W99Vb — Read Jackson Rising by @CooperationJXN (@JoshuaPHilll) November 10, 2022