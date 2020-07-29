TORONTO -- Camera store chain Henry's says it has received court approval to restructure after more than a century of operations as it tries to survive in a post-pandemic world.

The Toronto-based retailer, which earlier this year filed a notice of intention to file a proposal for creditor protection, says Henry's Enterprises Inc. was granted approval to acquire the company's assets and to continue its operations.

All executive management and the chief executive will remain in place as the ownership changes from Cranbrook Glen Enterprises Ltd.

The Stein family, which has run the company for four generations since opening in 1909, own Henry's Enterprises Inc.

CEO Gillian Stein says the company is in a strong position to serve the creative community for the long term.

"Most importantly, we were able to save important Canadian jobs and keep Henry's a Canadian, family owned business," she said in a release.