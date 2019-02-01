

CTVNews.ca Staff





Those looking for jobs in welding, nursing or electrical engineering are in luck this year.

They are among Canada’s top 15 in-demand jobs for 2019, according to a report released this week from Randstad Canada, a staffing and human resources firm.

The report is based on data collected from Randstad’s own internal systems that track job openings, as well as data gathered from Gartner Talent Neuron, a market intelligence firm that amasses job-and-supply data from more than 65,000 sources around the world.

The jobs in Randstad’s report span a variety of sectors, from tech-related roles such as developer to jobs in the retail industry such as merchandiser. And they include blue-collar jobs such as driver, as well as white-collar positions in project management.

“The need for skilled talent in a diverse range of fields is a good sign for Canada’s economy,” the report notes.

Canada’s unemployment rate hit a 43-year low of 5.6 per cent in December 2018, according to the most recently released data from Statistics Canada. Despite net growth in new jobs, wage growth slowed down during the latter half of 2018.

Six of this year’s top 15 jobs are unchanged from those on a list that Randstad released in 2018. They include sales associate, administrative assistant, receptionist, general labourer, account manager and accountant.

Despite pervasive gloom for the bricks-and-mortar retail industry, three jobs in the sector made Randstad’s list. Cashiers, for instance, remain in demand despite fears that those jobs will be lost to automation. And merchandisers, who are primarily responsible for selecting and displaying inventory, are still needed to lure customers from their couches to physical stores.

“With the growth of online shopping, retailers are counting on merchandisers to build positive retail experiences that keep customers coming to brick-and-mortar stores,” the report notes.

Demographic trends are also having an impact on which jobs are most in demand.

The “desperate need” for registered nurses, for example, is driven in large part by the aging of Canada’s population and the resulting strain on the country’s understaffed health-care system.

According to data released last week by Statistics Canada, the rapid aging of Canada’s population shows no signs of abating, thanks to fertility rates that are so low that the population does not replace itself in the absence of migration and an increase in life expectancy. The agency predicts that one in five Canadians will be aged 65 and older in 2024 as the baby boomers, who account for one-quarter of the country’s population, age.

Here are Canada’s top 15 most in demand jobs in 2019, according to the report, which did not rank them:

1. Sales associate

2. Administrative assistant

3. Driver

4. Developer

5. Receptionist

6. Cashier

7. General labourer

8. Project manager

9. Account manager

10. Welder

11. Accountant

12. Registered nurse

13. Electrical engineer

14. Human resources manager

15. Merchandiser

Randstad also released a list of the top 10 emerging jobs in Canada, which signal where the job market is headed and include a number of positions that did not exist until very recently.

Competitive applicants for these jobs, which are primarily in the tech industry, must be as comfortable working with machines as they are with people.

“Future success requires balancing high-tech solutions with a people-centric approach,” according to Randstad.

Here are Randstad’s top 10 emerging jobs, which are also not ranked:

1. Blockchain developer

2. Automation engineer

3. Artificial intelligence researcher

4. Chief experience officer

5. Live chat agent

6. DevOps engineer

7. Environmental engineer

8. Cyber security specialist

9. Data scientist

10. 3D architect