Heathrow Airport says planned Tuesday strike won't take place
A view of Terminal 5 check in desks, at London's Heathrow airport is pictured in this file photo from Saturday, May 27, 2017. (AP Photo /Jo Kearney)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, August 5, 2019 1:50PM EDT
LONDON -- Officials at London's Heathrow Airport say a planned labour strike has been suspended after the union representing security guards, firefighters and other workers agreed to take a pay offer back to its membership.
Unite union members had planned to strike Monday and Tuesday at Europe's busiest airport over an ongoing pay dispute. The union put off the start of the work stoppage and then called off Tuesday's strike after mediated talks Monday.
Another two-day strike is planned for Aug. 23-24.
Unite members earlier rejected an offer that Heathrow officials said had included a 7.3% pay increase over 2 1/2 years.
Union officials had said they were focused in the negotiations on closing disparities between airport workers doing the same job.
