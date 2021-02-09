TORONTO -- Gains in the health care sector, which includes the big cannabis companies, helped boost Canada's main stock index higher in early trading, while U.S. stock markets fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 16.62 points at 18,346.88.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 99.66 points at 31,286.10. The S&P 500 index was down 11.71 points at 3,903.88, while the Nasdaq composite was down 11.47 points at 13,976.17.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.40 cents US compared with 78.41 cents US on Monday.

The March crude contract was down 48 cents at US$57.49 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down seven cents at US$2.81 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$8.10 at US$1,842.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was up five cents at US$3.72 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2021.