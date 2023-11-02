Head of Canadian banking at Scotiabank Dan Rees departing
Scotiabank's head of Canadian banking is leaving after a 25-year career at the financial institution.
The bank says Dan Rees is leaving to pursue other opportunities.
Scott Thomson, president and CEO, thanked Rees for his work at Scotiabank, noting that under his leadership, the bank launched its loyalty program Scene+.
Rees will be replaced effective Friday by Aris Bogdaneris.
Bogdaneris joined Scotiabank earlier in 2023 to oversee the company's Tangerine business, as well as global marketing, customer insights, data and analytics and real estate.
Thomson says Bogdaneris has a proven track record of delivering scale and growth in retail banking.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2023.
Shopping Trends
