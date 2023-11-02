Business

    • Head of Canadian banking at Scotiabank Dan Rees departing

    TORONTO -

    Scotiabank's head of Canadian banking is leaving after a 25-year career at the financial institution.

    The bank says Dan Rees is leaving to pursue other opportunities.

    Scott Thomson, president and CEO, thanked Rees for his work at Scotiabank, noting that under his leadership, the bank launched its loyalty program Scene+.

    Rees will be replaced effective Friday by Aris Bogdaneris.

    Bogdaneris joined Scotiabank earlier in 2023 to oversee the company's Tangerine business, as well as global marketing, customer insights, data and analytics and real estate.

    Thomson says Bogdaneris has a proven track record of delivering scale and growth in retail banking.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE Business News

    YOUR FINANCES

    OPINION

    OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances

    As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News