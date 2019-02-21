HBC to shutter Home Outfitters brand and likely some Saks Off Fifth locations
Home Outfitters Superstore in Toronto (The Canadian Press / Boris Spremo)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 21, 2019 4:41PM EST
TORONTO -- Hudson's Bay Co. says it will close its Home Outfitters business and estimates it will shutter 20 of its U.S. Saks Off Fifth locations.
The Toronto-based retailer says the moves are part of plans to reduce costs, simplify the business and improve overall profitability.
HBC says the shutdown of all 37 Home Outfitters locations will occur this year and most of the markets the brand is in will still be served by HBC.
HBC does not know which Saks Off Fifth locations will be closed yet but says the entire roster of 133 stores is part of a review.
The company says the review will allow them to focus on its "best locations" and on its e-commerce offerings.
HBC's chief executive officer Helena Foulkes says if possible, the company will work to find opportunities within HBC for those employees impacted by the closures.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- HBC to shutter Home Outfitters brand and likely some Saks Off Fifth locations
- Huawei to continue to work with consumers even if 5G banned in Canada: chairman
- Ford begins probe into whether gas mileage was overstated
- 'We didn't like it at all': CP Rail CEO objects to Notley's crude-by-rail deal
- WestJet loses appeal of court decision that refused to throw out harassment suit