

The Canadian Press





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Lord & Taylor has announced that it will be laying off about 200 people at a Pennsylvania distribution centre as it moves some operations to a new location about 80 kilometres away.

Parent company HBC says that while the Wilkes-Barre Township centre is staying open, its Lord & Taylor e-commerce fulfillment operations are moving to the new building in Pottsville, Pa.

The layoffs will be complete by the end of April.

HBC spokeswoman Chantal Richard says the company is working to identify opportunities for workers to be transferred.

Richard says the company is partnering with organizations and agencies in Wilkes-Barre to find local employment opportunities for affected workers.

In addition to Lord & Taylor, HBC's banners include Hudson's Bay, Saks Fifth Avenue and Home Outfitters.