

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A group of Hudson's Bay Co. shareholders, including executive chairman Richard Baker, is proposing to take the retailer private.

The group, which holds a 57 per cent stake in the company, is offering $9.45 per share in cash for the company.

The deal is conditional on an agreement HBC announced Monday to sell its remaining stake in its German real estate joint venture and divest its related retail joint venture for $1.5 billion.

HBC shares closed at $6.37 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.

In addition to Baker, the shareholder group includes Rhone Capital LLC, WeWork Property Advisors, Hanover Investments (Luxembourg) SA and Abrams Capital Management LP.

"While we continue to believe in HBC's long-term potential, it has become clear that the significant challenges, risks and uncertainties facing HBC in the rapidly evolving retail environment are best addressed in a private market setting," Baker said in a statement.

"Our all-cash proposal would provide HBC's public shareholders the ability to realize immediate and certain value for their shares at a substantial premium while transferring the risks and uncertainties facing HBC to the continuing shareholders."

HBC shares been falling in recent years, trading for more than $25 per share in 2015.

The shareholder group noted their offer is equal to the price agreed to by Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board for the sale of its roughly 10 per cent stake in HBC in January 2019.

HBC said its board has formed a special committee of independent directors to review the proposal.

The special committee noted that no decision has been made and it intends to carefully and thoroughly review the proposal.

HBC added that the shareholders involved in the offer have advised the company that they are not interested in an alternative transaction.

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by the shareholders and a "majority of the minority" of shareholders.