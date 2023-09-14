Haven't been paying attention to the looming UAW strike? What you need to know

OPINION | 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession

Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.

In this stock image, a person is shown putting a coin into a piggy bank. (Joslyn Pickens / Pexels.com)

OPINION | Financial tips for newcomers to Canada, from an expert

For those who have recently immigrated to Canada, it's important to learn the basics of how the country's financial system works. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some financial tips around how to open a bank account, build your credit and file your taxes as a newcomer.

