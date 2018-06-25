Harley, stung by tariffs, shifts some production overseas
In this April 26, 2017, file photo, rows of motorcycles are behind a bronze plate with corporate information on the showroom floor at a Harley-Davidson dealership in Glenshaw, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, June 25, 2018 7:35AM EDT
MILWAUKEE -- Harley-Davidson, facing rising costs from new tariffs, will begin shifting the production of motorcycles heading for Europe from the U.S. to factories overseas.
The famed motorcycle maker said in a regulatory filing Monday that European Union tariffs on its motorcycles exported from the U.S. jumped from 6 per cent to 31 per cent.
Harley-Davidson Inc. said that it will not raise its prices due to "an immediate and lasting detrimental impact to its business in the region."
