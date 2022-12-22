H&M says it has pulled Justin Bieber merchandise after pop singer's protest

TORONTO -

Swedish clothing retailer H&M says it has pulled Justin Bieber merchandise from its stores after the pop singer blasted the chain alleging they used his likeness without approval.

Bieber took to Instagram on Monday to call the H&M product line "trash" and said he "didn't approve it," while the retailer insisted it "followed proper approval procedures" for the products.

A representative for H&M told The Canadian Press on Wednesday the company decided to remove the clothes from its stores and online shop "out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber."

Bieber's name and image were featured on various items, including a sweatshirt, dress and tote bag, while a phone case included lyrics from one of his songs.

Five years ago, H&M collaborated with Bieber on a line of clothes timed around his world tour.

However, since then Bieber has taken his own interest in fashion, launching the high-end clothing line Drew House.

Earlier this week, H&M said it followed the same "proper" steps for approval on the Bieber line as it does "with all other licensed products and partnerships."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2022