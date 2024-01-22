Business

    • H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualization of school girls

    In this May 31, 2013, photo, an H&M store is shown in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) In this May 31, 2013, photo, an H&M store is shown in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
    Fashion retailer H&M has withdrawn an ad featuring school girls after complaints that the campaign encouraged the sexualization of underage girls.

    The advert, launched in Australia, featured the slogan: "Make those heads turn in H&M's Back to School fashion" above a photo of two girls wearing grey H&M pinafore dresses.

    "We have removed this ad," an H&M spokesperson said on Monday. "We are deeply sorry for the offense this has caused and we are looking into how we present campaigns going forward."

    The fashion retailer's shares hit a two-month low, down 1.4% by 1540 GMT, underperforming peers.

    H&M's rowback is the latest in a string of missteps by fashion brands leading to adverts backfiring. In December, Zara pulled a campaign featuring statues wrapped in white, after calls for a boycott and protests over a perceived resemblance to images from the war in Gaza. (Reporting by Helen Reid. Editing by Jane Merriman)

