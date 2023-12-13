Business

    • Grocery code launch being held back by dissent from some retailers: board report

    A person walks past a No Frills grocery store in Toronto, on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young A person walks past a No Frills grocery store in Toronto, on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

    After two years of work, the group responsible for developing the grocery code of conduct says its launch is being held back by a lack of support from all the major grocers.

    The interim board sent a progress report to the federal, territorial and provincial agriculture ministers on Wednesday.

    The report obtained by The Canadian Press includes the latest draft of the code, and a draft of the bylaws for the Office of the Grocery Sector Code of Conduct.

    The steering committee that was in charge of creating the code recently became the interim board of directors for the office, which the board says was incorporated earlier this fall.

    Recently, Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and Walmart Canada expressed concern that the code could raise food prices.

    The agriculture ministers and federal Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne met on Monday to discuss the code, saying in a press release that they're disappointed two of the five major grocers have indicated they won't sign the code.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2023.

