MONTREAL -- Metro Inc. reported a second-quarter profit of $188.1 million, up from $176.2 million a year ago, as its sales rose five per cent.

The grocery and drugstore retailer says the profit amounted to 75 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 13, up from 69 cents per share a year ago.

Sales in the quarter totalled $4.19 billion, up from $3.99 billion in the second quarter of 2020.

Food same-store sales were up 5.5 per cent, while pharmacy same-store sales were down 0.8 per cent.

On an adjusted basis, Metro says it earned 78 cents per share for the quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 72 cents per share last year.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 76 cents per share and $4.15 billion in revenue, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2021.