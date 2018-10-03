Greater Toronto home sales in September up 1.9 per cent from year ago
The Toronto skyline before sunrise on Friday, Sept. 26, 2014. (George Stamou / CTV News)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 3, 2018 7:42AM EDT
TORONTO - The Toronto Real Estate Board says home sales in September in its region climbed 1.9 per cent compared with a year ago.
The board says sales through its multiple-listings system totalled 6,455, up from 6,334 in the same month last year.
The average selling price in September was $796,786, up 2.9 per cent from $774,489 a year earlier.
Meanwhile, the MLS HPI composite benchmark price was up by two per cent year-over-year.
New listings totalled 15,920, down 3.1 per cent compared with 16,433 in September 2017.
The board says with sales up year-over-year and new listings down, market conditions became tighter.
