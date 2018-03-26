

The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay says the problems moving Canadian grain this year are ongoing and unfortunate.

At an event in Calgary today, MacAulay said he understood the need to address the rail backlogs that have delayed grain shipments.

He says he has been in constant contact with the railways but legislation which would impose financial penalties on rail companies that fail to deliver cars on time is stalled in the Senate.

MacAulay didn't answer when asked why the government has not imposed an order in council as a stop gap measure until the legislation passes.

But he says he understands farmers will soon be making plans for spring seeding and will be feeling a cash crunch.

MacAulay says the government is doing everything it can with Farm Credit Canada to make sure producers will have funding available if need be.