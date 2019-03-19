Google's launching video-game streaming platform Stadia, no console needed
Google on Tuesday unveiled a streaming platform called Stadia that allows video game play on any internet-connected device, eliminating the need for games consoles. (Stadia)
AFP
Published Tuesday, March 19, 2019 2:43PM EDT
Google on Tuesday unveiled a streaming platform called Stadia that allows video game play on any internet-connected device, eliminating the need for games consoles.
The tech platform, announced at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, aims to connect more people to participate in interactive play on PCs, tablets, smartphones and other devices.
Google also unveiled a new controller that can be used to play cloud-based individual or multiplayer games.
Chief executive Sundar Pichai said the initiative is "to build a game platform for everyone."
"I think we can change the game by bringing together the entirety of the ecosystem," Pichai told a keynote presentation.
Google said it had provided the technology to more than 100 game developers.
Welcome to #Stadia, an all-new way to play from @Google. Coming in 2019. pic.twitter.com/Hlj0fVw3zC— Stadia (@GoogleStadia) March 19, 2019
The future of gaming is not a box. It's a place.— Stadia (@GoogleStadia) March 19, 2019
This is Stadia. One place for all the ways we play → https://t.co/v2jJTUWkYz pic.twitter.com/LlIHbjigDR
