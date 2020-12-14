Google employees won't be returning to the office until September.

And when they do, they might not be going five days a week.

In an email to employees, CEO Sundar Pichai said the company will test the idea of a flexible workweek where employees would work at least three days a week in the office for collaboration and at home for the rest of the time. The news was first reported by The New York Times.

This summer, the company told workers they could work from home until July 2021.

Google isn't alone in its approach to a flexible work schedule.

In October, Dropbox announced plans to become "virtual first." That means the company's nearly 3,000 employees will continue to work remotely most of the time, but will occasionally go into the office for more collaborative and team-building work. To help facilitate this, the company will revamp its offices, turning them into what it calls "Dropbox Studios."

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in May as many as 50% of the company's employees could be working remotely within the next five to 10 years. While Twitter has said some employees who want to work from home permanently, can.