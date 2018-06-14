Google barely moves needle on gender, diversity in workforce
In this Dec. 4, 2017, photo, people walk by Google offices in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, June 14, 2018 9:14PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 14, 2018 9:16PM EDT
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. -- Google barely raised the number of women and under-represented minorities among its ranks, while it got less white and more Asian over the past year, according to the search giant's fifth annual diversity report.
The report released Thursday comes a week after shareholders voted down proposals to study linking executive pay to diversity goals and as it grapples with ongoing lawsuits over gender discrimination
Google bumped the percentage of its female employees up by a tenth of a percentage point to 30.9 per cent.
Despite falling more than 2 per cent, white workers remained the majority at 53.1 per cent, while Asians grew more than a percentage point to 36.3 per cent. Black and Latino workers grew a tenth of a per cent to 2.5 and 3.6 per cent.
Google says it needs to do more on diversity, and added new data on hiring, attrition and gender by ethnicity. The new data showed black workers left the company at far higher rates than other groups. The report said its efforts at improving diversity must include "creating an inclusive culture" and not just boosted hiring.
Google is part of Alphabet Inc., which is based in Mountain View, California, and employs about 85,000 people.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- South Dakota high court dismisses appeal against Keystone XL
- 'A death blow': Tariff threat looms large in the heart of Canada's auto industry
- AT&T, Time Warner close $81B merger 2 days after judge OKs
- Trump approves plan to impose tough China tariffs
- Google barely moves needle on gender, diversity in workforce