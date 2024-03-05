Gold just jumped to a record high. Here's why

'I'm too far away:' 5 Canadians killed in plane crash near Nashville
Five Canadians are dead after a small plane from Ontario crashed near downtown Nashville, Tenn., on Monday.
Gold rose Tuesday after notching a record high the prior day, as investors continue to bet the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut rates in the back half of the year.
The yellow metal was up about 0.4 per cent on Tuesday morning, stabilizing somewhat after settling at an all-time high of US$2,126.30 a troy ounce on Monday.
Gold is considered to be one of the most resilient investments. When interest rates fall, holding income-paying assets (like bonds) becomes less appealing than owning the precious metal. However, some investors also believe gold to be a hedge against inflation, wagering that it will hold its value even if it begins to surge.
The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, rose 2.4 per cent for the 12 months ended in January. That’s a cooldown from December’s 2.6 per cent increase and in line with economists’ expectations, according to Commerce Department data released last week.
On a monthly basis, the core PCE price index that strips out the more volatile food and energy categories rose 0.4 per cent. And while the rise was in line with projections, the index, which Fed officials view as a crucial gauge of underlying inflation, rose at the fastest monthly pace since February 2023.
Currently, traders see a roughly 69 per cent chance that the Fed will cut rates at its June policy meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. That’s a lower chance than at the beginning of the year, when investors seemed convinced that rate cuts were imminent.
Investors are looking to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony slated for Wednesday, hoping to get a clearer idea of what to expect from the Fed in the months ahead.
Bitcoin, dubbed by its staunch supporters as digital gold, has also surged in recent weeks. The cryptocurrency on Monday topped its previous record of US$68,789 reached on November 10, 2021, snapping a two-year rut as the launch of spot bitcoin ETFs helped turbocharge a rally.
The milestones for both bitcoin and gold come as stocks continue to rally powerfully. The S&P 500 index has set repeated record highs this year, and the Nasdaq Composite index reached an all-time high for the first time since 2021 last week as the artificial intelligence boom continues to sweep Wall Street.
Canada's prison service says there has been no functioning ice hockey rink for the past two winters at an institution where a Conservative MP says notorious inmates can play 'taxpayer-funded serial killer pickup hockey.'
The two people fatally struck by a UP Express train Monday evening were a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, Toronto police confirmed Tuesday, though it's still not clear why they were on the tracks.
The company that operates the Canadian School Book Exchange, which provides textbooks to schools across Canada, has filed for bankruptcy.
Electricity Canada is sounding the alarm over a proposed tax change it warns could see some private utilities saddled with millions in additional income taxes.
U.S. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are poised to move much closer to winning their parties' nominations Tuesday during the biggest day of the primary campaign, despite many voters preferring something other than a November rematch from four years ago.
Gov. Ron DeSantis is dispatching 140 state troopers throughout Florida, including Miami Beach, in an effort to curb outbreaks of spring break violence.
Russia's spymaster said Tuesday that opposition leader Alexei Navalny died of natural causes, a statement that appeared to reflect the Kremlin's efforts to assuage international outrage over the death of President Vladimir Putin's fiercest foe.
Six people were arrested in New York on Tuesday on charges of illegally importing goose and duck intestines from China, in some cases by hiding them under packaged rattlesnakes or mislabelling them as pet grooming products on customs forms, U.S. officials announced.
A state funeral for former prime minister Brian Mulroney will be held on March 23 in Montreal. Parliamentarians are expected to pay tribute to Canada's 18th prime minister in the House of Commons when MPs return to Ottawa on March 18 after a two-week break.
Nunavut and the federal government are spending nearly $36 million to improve access to health care in the territory.
The co-founder of a specialty pharmacy that was at the centre of a deadly national meningitis outbreak in 2012 pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter in Michigan, authorities said Tuesday.
Scientists have voted against a proposal to declare a new geological epoch called the Anthropocene to reflect how profoundly human activity has altered the planet.
A lawyer for a group of iPhone owners says a British Columbia judge has approved a countrywide multimillion-dollar settlement with tech giant Apple over software updates that allegedly slowed down older devices.
Last month, news surfaced that major companies like Walmart, Starbucks, Delta and Chevron were using AI to monitor employee communications. The reaction online was swift, with employees and workplace advocates worrying about a loss of privacy.
Complaints by a movie weapons supervisor to managers went unheeded as she sought more time and resources to fulfill safety duties on the set of the Western movie 'Rust,' where actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer, a workplace safety investigator testified Tuesday at the trial.
The 2024 Just for Laughs comedy festival has been cancelled as the Montreal company behind it tries to avoid bankruptcy.
The ice cream parlour booth where Tony Soprano may or may not have been whacked has sold for more than US$82,000.
Big Tech stocks pulled Wall Street down to its worst day in three weeks. Apple was one of the heaviest weights on the market. Microsoft, Tesla and other influential stocks also sank.
The mid-January deadline for businesses to qualify for partial forgiveness of pandemic loans likely played a major role in driving up business insolvencies that month, said the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.
Gold rose Tuesday after notching a record high the prior day, as investors continue to bet the Federal Reserve will cut rates in the back half of the year.
Bella Thomson, the 10-year-old from Swift Current, Sask., who's captured the hearts of millions while documenting her medical journey on social media – has fulfilled her dream of meeting the singer Halsey.
A group of seven hospitality workers were in 'disbelief and excitement' after learning they won the lottery together after just eight months of playing as a team.
A winery ranked as the number one tourist destination in Kelowna by Trip Advisor is up for sale for just under $10 million.
Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday to review a hit in the team's Monday night loss to the Seattle Kraken.
A consistent drip from the roof of the Brandt Centre led to a stoppage of the play at the 2024 Montana's Brier in Regina.
Lawyers for Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Michael McLeod appeared in court via Zoom on Tuesday morning.
British police said Monday that they have recovered a Ferrari stolen from Austrian Formula One driver Gerhard Berger in Italy almost three decades ago.
General Motors is recalling 820,000 newer pickup trucks in North America because tailgates could unlatch and open unexpectedly.
More Canadian auto insurance companies are calling on some of their customers to install anti-theft tracking devices. But while certain insurers will pay for the installation of the system, others won’t.
