Goal of latest NAFTA pitch from U.S.: Credit countries for higher auto wages
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 27, 2018 3:34PM EDT
WASHINGTON - Here's an idea that has shaken up the NAFTA negotiations: Crediting countries for higher auto wages.
It's at the heart of the latest proposal from the United States.
Several sources in different countries say the U.S. has offered to drop its controversial demand for 50 per cent U.S. content in every car -- but it comes with conditions attached.
Sources say the U.S. still wants a higher level of North American content in vehicles, and is also demanding rules that reward jurisdictions for offering salaries beyond a certain level.
One American source familiar with the proposal says the level in question involves a range between $13 and $17 an hour -- which is several times higher than the current average hourly wage in Mexico.
The proposal was first floated several days ago, and appears to have kick-started the negotiations: Canada says it's pleased by some of the latest developments, and the U.S. says all three countries are finally converging on a common vision.
