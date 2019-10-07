

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- General Motors says the ongoing strike by its U.S. auto workers hasn't prevented it from restarting production at its assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ont.

The company shut down the plant last week according to a schedule that was set well before the start of the strike by about 49,000 UAW workers, which is entering a fourth week.

The UAW said Sunday that negotiations had "taken a turn for the worse" after GM responded to a union proposals with an offer the union had already rejected.

The strike has already forced the closure of GM Canada's assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont., and a shutdown of about two-thirds of production at its St. Catharines, Ont. plant, resulting in thousands of temporary layoffs.

Unifor had expected that the Ingersoll plant would have also been forced to close by now, but stockpiled parts have kept it operational.

The impacts of the strike have been rippling through the automotive sector. Parts supplier Linamar Corp. said last week that the strike was costing it about $1 million a day, while analysts estimate GM is losing about $80 million a day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2019