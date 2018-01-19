GM Canada president says NAFTA update needs to reflect changing technology
Steve Carlisle, President and Managing Director of General Motors Canada, listens to a speaker at a news conference to announce the opening of GM's new Canadian Technical Centre, in Markham, Ontario, on January 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 19, 2018 2:23PM EST
MARKHAM, Ont. - GM Canada president Steve Carlisle says it's important to update NAFTA to reflect changing technology since the original trade deal was signed.
Carlisle says the automaker is cautiously optimistic about the trade talks as he prepared for the official opening of its new 700-employee software development centre north of Toronto.
He says General Motors moved quickly to open a new software centre in Markham, Ont., because it needs to develop more advanced safety features and other technology for GM vehicles.
He said the automaker has been engaged with all levels of government on both sides of the border and its suggestions have been well-received.
Carlisle says GM Canada has been able to push ahead with its growth plans despite the unresolved NAFTA talks, which began last year.
But he says other companies have stalled their investment decisions because of the uncertainty and the sooner there's an agreement, the better.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- GM Canada president says NAFTA update needs to reflect changing technology
- CLC head accuses Unifor of leaving lobby group to raid another union
- SEC letter shows bitcoin funds won't happen soon, if ever
- Abortion rights advocate calls for more clarity on summer jobs program
- Rise in duty-free allowance could cost hundreds of thousands of jobs, study says