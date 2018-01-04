

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press





TOKYO -- Global stocks rose on Thursday after strong economic data from Europe and China, while shares in chipmaker Intel were expected to fall again over a data security scare.

KEEPING SCORE: France's CAC 40 added 1.3 per cent to 5,400, while Germany's DAX gained 1.1 per cent to 13,122. Britain's FTSE 100 edged nearly 0.2 per cent higher to 7,682. U.S. shares were also set for gains, with Dow futures up 0.4 per cent and S&P 500 futures adding 0.2 per cent.

ECONOMIC DATA: A survey of the manufacturing and services sectors in the 19-country eurozone saw business activity rise in December to its highest in nearly seven years. The survey suggests the bloc's economic upswing is still gathering pace and is shared across the region. A similar survey in China of the services sector also rose, unexpectedly. That suggests the country will be more resilient to a slowdown in industrial production.

ASIA'S DAY: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 advanced 3.3 per cent to finish at 23,506.33 in the celebratory first trading session of the year. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1 per cent higher to 6,077.10. South Korea's Kospi lost 0.8 per cent to 2,466.46, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.5 per cent to 30,736.48, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.5 per cent to 3,385.71.

CHIPMAKERS: Shares in Intel fell 3.4 per cent on Wednesday and were down another 1.9 per cent in premarket trading Thursday after security researchers at Google discovered serious security flaws in its computer processors. Though a fix was expected, it's unclear what other chipmakers might be affected. Rival AMD said it believes its chips are safe and saw its shares rise 3.1 per cent in premarket trading after a 5.2 per cent gain the previous day.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 15 cents to $61.78 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It added $1.26 on Wednesday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, shed 2 cents to $67.82 a barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 112.62 yen from 112.36 yen. The euro rose to $1.2070 from $1.2014.