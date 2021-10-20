Global stocks mixed after Wall St rise, weak Japanese trade

MORE Business News

BNN Bloomberg RADIO

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt

A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection voted unanimously Tuesday to hold former White House aide Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after the longtime ally of former U.S. President Donald Trump defied a subpoena for documents and testimony.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social