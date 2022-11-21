Global stocks down after Wall St. weekly loss on rate fears
Global stock markets sank Monday after Wall Street ended with a loss for the week amid anxiety about Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation.
London, Frankfurt, Shanghai and Hong Kong fell. Tokyo gained. Oil prices declined.
U.S. stock indexes ended with a weekly loss after a Fed official, James Bullard, rattled investors by suggesting the central bank's base lending rate might have to be raised to as much as almost double its already elevated level.
"Bullard dimmed the light on rallies," said Tan Boon Heng of Mizuho Bank in a report.
In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London lost 0.5% to 7,352.63. The DAX in Frankfurt sank 0.3% to 14,385.04 and the CAC 40 in Paris retreated 0.2% to 6,631.30.
On Wall Street, the future for the benchmark S&P 500 was down 0.4%. That for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 0.3%.
On Friday, the S&P 500 index rose 0.5%. The Dow added 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite lost less than 0.1%.
Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, suggested the Fed's benchmark rate might have to rise to between 5% and 7%. That would be up from its current level of 3.75% to 4% after four hikes of 0.75 percentage points, three times the Fed's usual margin.
Investors worry repeated rate hikes by the Fed and central banks in Asia and Europe this year to cool surging inflation might tip the global economy into recession.
Traders hope signs economic activity is slowing and inflation pressures are easing might prompt the Fed to ease off its plans. Fed officials including chair Jerome Powell have warned rates might need to stay high for an extended period to extinguish inflation.
Traders expect the Fed to raise its key rate again at its December meeting but by a smaller margin of 0.5 percentage points.
In Asia, Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 1.9% to 17,655.91. It was down more than 3% earlier after the territory's leader, John Lee, tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from an Asia-Pacific meeting in Bangkok.
The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4% to 3,085.04 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 0.2% to 27,944.79.
The Kospi in South Korea fell 1% to 2,419.50 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 lost 0.2% to 7,139.30.
India's Sensex sank 0.9% to 61,132.92. New Zealand and Bangkok gained while Singapore and Jakarta declined.
On Friday, U.S. retailers gained after they reported strong quarterly results and gave investors encouraging financial forecasts. Discount retailer Ross Stores surged 9.9% for the biggest gain among S&P 500 stocks. Shoe seller Foot Locker climbed 8.7% after raising its profit and revenue forecast for the year.
U.S. retail sales rose 1.3% in October in a sign of consumer confidence ahead of Christmas shopping. Still, with inflation high, major retailers say Americans are holding out for sales and refusing to pay full price.
In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 69 cents to US$79.42 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell US$1.56 to $80.08 on Friday. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, sank 77 cents to US$86.85 per barrel in London. It slumped US$2.16 to $87.62 the previous session.
The dollar rose to 141.11 yen from Friday's 140.36 yen. The euro fell to US$1.0257 from $1.0331.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
'Last year's storm was just the beginning': Food banks have record-breaking visits in 2022
In March 2022 alone, food banks across Canada had 1.5 million visits, a 15 per cent increase from the year prior and the highest recorded usage on record.
opinion | Should you cancel an old credit card that you don't use anymore?
Many Canadians have one or two old credit cards that they no longer use. Before you jump to close your old, unused credit card, CTVNews.ca contributor Christopher Liew outlines some of the pros and cons of closing a credit card account, so you can make the most informed decision.
A quarter of Canadians have stockpiled food in the last month as grocery prices climb: Nanos survey
Canadians are buying less expensive food, stockpiling food and even eating less to cope with food prices as inflation soars, according to a new survey.
What do senior citizens need to do to age in place?
Most Canadian seniors would prefer to stay in their homes for as long as possible, what is referred to as aging in place, rather than in an assisted living facility, according to recent studies that have come out this year. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips on how to age in place, so you can continue living life on your terms.
Less bang for your buck: Use up those gift cards
With the holidays approaching, financial expert Robyn Thompson advises that now is the time to use old gift cards as rising inflation affects their purchasing power.
How Canadians can save money when booking winter vacations in 2023
With many popular vacation destinations open to Canadians again since travel restrictions were dropped earlier this year, a travel expert advises those looking to book a winter trip to start booking now. Read Loren Christie’s tips on CTVNews.ca
OPINION | How long before I need to pay back COVID benefit overpayments?
At the start of the pandemic, many Canadians and their businesses received payments to help keep them afloat. But some of them were overpaid. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how long taxpayers have to pay the CRA back and what they need to do to avoid any consequences.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.