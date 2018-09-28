

Marley Jay, The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- Global stocks are falling Friday after Italy's new government announced a big increase in spending. Italy's main stock index fell about 4 per cent and other European indexes also took sharp losses as investors worried that the government's plan will lead to a clash with European Union leaders who want Italy to reduce its debt level. Banks are falling.

Tesla stock is plunging after federal regulators moved to oust Elon Musk as the electric car maker's CEO following his tweet last month that he was close to a deal to take Tesla private.

U.S. indexes are slightly lower at the end of a rough week, but the third quarter has been the strongest for the U.S. market in several years.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index lost 3 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 2,910 as of 10 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed at 26,441. The Nasdaq composite gave up 9 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 8,032. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 2 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 1,692.

The S&P is up 7.1 per cent in the third quarter, its best showing since a gain of just under 10 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2013.

ITALIAN SPENDING: The new spending plans announced by Italy's government would push its budget deficit to 2.4 per cent of gross domestic product next year, a significant jump from previous government's target of 1.6 per cent this year. While that's still within EU limits, it is likely to set up a clash with leaders who want Italy to bring down its debt level, which is the second-highest of any EU country after Greece.

Italy's FTSE MIB plunged 4.3 per cent while the German DAX sank 1 per cent. France's CAC 40 lost 1 per cent and the FTSE 100 index in Britain shed 0.4 per cent.

Yields on Italian government bonds rose sharply, a sign of lower investor confidence in the government's financial strength. The yield on Italy's 10-year government bond jumped to 3.22 per cent from 2.89 per cent, a huge move.

Among European banks, Credit Suisse fell 2.3 per cent to $15.03 and Barclays dipped 2.4 per cent to $9.06. HSBC gave up 1.7 per cent to $44.12. U.S. banks also took losses. Citigroup fell 1.6 per cent to $71.75 and Goldman Sachs shed 0.9 per cent to $225.75.

TWEETSTORM: Tesla dropped 12.2 per cent to $269.86 after the Securities and Exchange Commission said it has asked the U.S. District Court in Manhattan to bar Musk from serving as an officer or director of a public company. The SEC launched an investigation after Musk tweeted in early August that he had secured the funding for a deal to take Tesla private. It soon became clear that the company wasn't close to a deal, and the SEC says Musk committed securities fraud with his statements about plans to take the company private.

Musk called the action unjustified. His tweet said the company would go private at $420 per share, and the stock jumped to almost $380 that day. It's fallen 29 per cent since then.

ASIA'S DAY: Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 1.4 per cent after the country agreed to open negotiations on a trade agreement with the United States. The move won Japan relief from the immediate threat of punitive tariffs on its auto exports to the U.S. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 0.3 per cent and South Korea's slipped 0.5 per cent.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 0.2 per cent to $72.24 per barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added 0.6 per cent to $81.87 per barrel in London.

BONDS: Bond prices edged higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.04 per cent from 3.05 per cent.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 113.46 yen from 113.42 yen. The euro fell to $1.1585 from $1.1658.