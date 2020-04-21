TORONTO -- Global stock markets fell in a broad-based decline as crude oil prices sank to their lowest level in more than two decades on heightened supply concerns.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 448.22 points or 3.1 per cent at 13,940.06.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 631.56 points at 23,018.88. The S&P 500 index was down 86.60 points at 2,736.56, while the Nasdaq composite was down 297.50 points at 8,263.23.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.41 cents US, compared with an average of 70.99 cents US on Monday.

The May oil contract was back in positive territory at US$10.01 per barrel after going negative on Monday, but the more heavily traded June crude contract was down US$8.86 at US$11.57 per barrel. The May natural gas contract was down 10.3 cents at US$1.82 mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$23.40 at US$1,687.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was down nearly nine cents at US$2.23 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2020.