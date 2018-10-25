

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press





TOKYO -- Global shares turned mostly lower Friday, despite the overnight jump on Wall Street. Worries over corporate earnings, trade and the outlook for growth weighed on sentiment.

KEEPING SCORE: France's CAC 40 shed 2.5 per cent in early trading to 4,909.11, while Germany's DAX slipped 2.1 per cent to 11,070.11. Britain's FTSE 100 stood at 6,908.14, down 1.4 per cent. U.S. shares were also set to drift lower with Dow futures falling 1.1 per cent at 24,597 and S&P 500 futures dropping 1.4 per cent to 2,649.80.

ASIA'S DAY: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.4 per cent to finish at 21,184.60, while South Korea's Kospi dropped 1.8 per cent to 2,027.15. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was flat at 5,665.20. Hong Kong's Hang Seng sank 1.1 per cent to 24,717.63 and the Shanghai Composite shed 0.2 per cent to 2,598.85. Shares rose in Indonesia but fell in Taiwan and elsewhere in Southeast Asia.

MARKET WORRIES: Investors are worried that rising interest rates and disputes with trading partners could hurt economic growth and corporate profits. They get more insight into how the American economy is doing later in the day when the U.S. government reports on economic growth during the third quarter.

THE QUOTE: "Any hope that Thursday's recovery was anything more than a dead cat bounce was short-lived, as a couple of disappointing earnings reports sent investors running for the hills again on Friday," Craig Erlam of OANDA said in a commentary. "The mentality of the markets right now means that any reasons to sell are being leaped on."

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude fell 98 cents to $66.35 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 51 cents to $67.33 per barrel on Wednesday. Brent crude, the benchmark for international oil prices, dipped 97 cents to $75.92.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 111.91 yen from 112.43 yen. The euro fell to $1.1354 from $1.1375.