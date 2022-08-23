Global shares mixed amid speculation about U.S. Fed rate hike
Global shares were mixed Tuesday amid speculation about another interest rate raise by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Benchmarks in Asia finished lower in Japan, Australia, South Korea and China, but European indexes were mixed, rising in France and Germany while falling in Britain. Oil prices rose.
France's CAC 40 added 0.2% in early trading to 6,391.76. Germany's DAX rose 0.3% to 13,265.61. Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.4% to 7,503.25. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures up 0.3% at 33,145.00. S&P 500 futures were up 0.3% at 4,153.25.
Investors are grappling with uncertainty over when the highest U.S. inflation in decades will ease significantly, how much the U.S. Fed will have to raise interest rates in order to get it under control and how much the rate hikes will slow the economy.
Investors will be looking for insight into these unknowns later this week, when the Federal Reserve holds its annual meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
"The downbeat mood in Wall Street is playing out in the Asia session as well, and although another round of rate cuts to the benchmark lending rate in China yesterday may aid to cushion some losses, overall upside could still remain limited amid the shunning of risks," said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore.
The People's Bank of China cut a lending rate Monday, a week after it cut interest rates.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 1.2% to finish at 28,452.75. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slid 1.2% to 6,961.80. South Korea's Kospi dipped 1.1% to 2,435.34. Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.8% to 19,503.25, while the Shanghai Composite was little changed, inching down less than 0.1% at 3,276.22.
"Investors are being cautious as continuous risk-off flows have hit global markets," said Anderson Alves at ActivTrades, noting that rising gas prices were a big risk, especially for Europe.
Bond yields gained ground. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences rates on home mortgages and other loans, rose to 3.03% from 2.97% late Friday.
The broader market's losses come on the heels of a weekslong rally. Investors are trying to figure out where the economy goes from here as stubbornly hot inflation hurts businesses and consumers. Record-high inflation also has investors focusing on central banks and their efforts to fight high prices without further damaging economic growth.
"You've had quite a rally and there's reason to not be sure where we're going from here," said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager with Globalt Investments. "There's still decent potential for a recession."
Minutes last week from the Federal Reserve's July board meeting affirmed plans for more rate hikes despite signs of weaker economic activity. Traders worry aggressive steps to slow the economy might go too far and bring on a recession.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to give a speech on Friday morning at the central bank's annual meeting. The Fed is holding its meeting following a heavy week of company and economic data that showed inflation is still squeezing the economy, but consumer spending remains resilient.
"I don't think we're out of the woods yet on inflation," Martin said. "We still don't really know how inflation is going to pan out and what the Fed is going to do."
In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.25 to $91.61 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added $1.01 to $97.49 a barrel.
In currency trading, the U.S. dollar fell to 137.26 Japanese yen from 137.49 yen. The euro was little changed at 99 cents.
------
AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contributed
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months: survey
The majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months, and two thirds of Canadians say they are stressed about money, according to an Angus Reid Institute survey.
Survival 'the only concern' as Canadian tenants struggle to pay rent
As rent prices rise, CTVNews.ca heard from a number of Canadians struggling to afford their homes. The surge in rent prices over the last few months has forced many to cut back on spending, with some having to relocate or move in with their parents.
How Canadians can save on exchange rates while travelling
At a time of high inflation, questions about what cards to use, how much local cash to withdraw and which currency conversion services to avoid are particularly valuable. Here's what to know when seeking cost-effective methods of spending money overseas.
As home prices drop, here's what you can get in Canada's most affordable markets
CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes in some of the most affordable regions across Canada, as many real estate markets see drops in average prices.
OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession in Canada, how should you prepare?
The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.
How rising interest rates are making GICs more attractive for investors
Rising interest rates might be bad news for Canadians with mortgages, but it also means higher rates on savings vehicles such as guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), prompting renewed interest in the investments.
Millennial Money: A scarcity money mindset can cost you
Factors beyond your control, like inflation or supply chain shortages, can limit your access to the things you need and make it harder to achieve your financial goals.
5 ways being single can cost you more
Amid high inflation and rising cost of living, a person's relationship status can impact their finances. There are five ways in which flying solo can put you at a financial disadvantage and a few ways to mitigate them.