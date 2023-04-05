Global shares mixed after Wall St dips on weak economic data
Global shares were trading mixed Wednesday as Germany reported its factory orders surged in February, posting their third successive increase in another promising sign for Europe's biggest economy.
The German Economy Ministry said orders were up 4.8% compared with January, the biggest rise since mid-2021. That followed gains of 1.9% in December and 0.5% in January, and was supported primarily by stronger demand from Germany itself and other countries in the 20-nation eurozone.
Germany's DAX dipped 0.3% to 15,552.12. France's CAC 40 shed 0.2% to 7,327.12, while Britain's FTSE 100 added 0.3% to 7,655.37. The future for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2%. The contract for the S&P 500 edged 0.1% lower.
New Zealand's benchmark fell 0.3% on Wednesday after the central bank surprised economists by imposing an aggressive half-point rate rise to bring its policy interest rate to 5.25%. It was the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's 11th straight rate hike as it tries to cool inflation, which is running at 7.2%, far above the bank's target level of around 2%.
"When it comes to two key drags on New Zealand's economy - slowing global demand and housing - the assessment was also far from alarming, as the statement mentioned tourism as an offsetting factor for declining export revenues and the fall in property prices being consistent with tighter monetary conditions," said Francesco Pesole, a strategist at ING.
Central banks have diverged somewhat in adjusting interest rates to reflect the latest trends in their economies. On Tuesday, Australia's central bank kept its rate at 3.6%, citing a need for time to assess where the economy is headed as inflation moderates.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 1.7% to 27,813.26. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 inched up less than 0.1% to 7,237.20. South Korea's Kospi added 0.6% to 2,495.21. Trading was closed in Hong Kong and Shanghai for the Qingming Festival, a holiday.
Investors are still split on whether the U.S. economy is headed for a recession and how badly corporate profits might drop. The biggest question remains what the Federal Reserve will do next with interest rates after hiking them furiously over the last year to get high inflation under control.
Reports on job openings and factory orders released Tuesday were weaker than expected and may have heightened recession fears. But they may also give the Fed reason to hold rates steady at its next meeting, for the first time in more than a year, offering a possible upside for markets.
One report showed employers advertised 9.9 million job openings in February, a sharper fall-off than economists expected. The Fed has been paying close attention to the numbers because the job market has remained so strong despite higher rates. The hope is that a softening in the number of openings could take some pressure off inflation without having to throw many people out of work.
A separate report showed that factory orders weakened in February more than economists expected.
A potentially more impactful report will arrive with Friday's update on how many jobs were created across the country last month.
In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost 24 cents to $80.47 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It rose 29 cents to $80.71 per barrel on Tuesday. Brent crude, the international standard, declined 13 cents to $84.79 per barrel in London.
The U.S. dollar slipped to 131.66 Japanese yen from 131.71 yen. The euro cost $1.0949, down from $1.0951.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | This is how much debt is normal for your age
Have you ever stopped to wonder how much debt is typical for your age?
opinion | What happens if you mistakenly get a larger tax refund?
Was your 2022 tax refund larger than you expected it to be? For many, this likely comes as a pleasant surprise. However, overpayments are likely the result of a mistake on your part or the Canada Revenue Agency. If you don’t amend your returns and the overpayment isn’t returned, you could end up in hot water.
How to claim Ontario's staycation tax credit on your tax return
People in Ontario who vacationed in the province last year can claim the trip on their upcoming tax returns, and here’s how to do it.
Thinking of an alternative lender? What it could mean for your mortgage
As economic conditions make it harder to qualify for a mortgage, Canadians are increasingly looking to alternative lenders, particularly amid interest rates. CTVNews.ca looks at why Canadians are seeking private lenders and the potential benefits and risks attached to them.
opinion | Tips on how to get the most out of your TFSA
The federal government's latest TFSA contribution limit increase took effect this year. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines eight tips on how Canadians can get the most out of this popular savings account.
opinion | These are the new tax brackets for 2023
There are going to be some changes to Canada's tax brackets as we move into 2023. These changes could impact how you’re taxed when you file your 2023 income tax returns next year.
Canadian food bloggers share tips, tricks to make filling budget-friendly meals
Food bloggers and cookbook authors say meal-planning and simple recipes can help home cooks put together filling and tasty dishes on a budget -- an increasingly stressful challenge amid rising food prices.
Canadians fell for more home improvement scams in 2022, new report finds
The Better Business Bureau says Canadians fell for home improvement scams the most in 2022, in a report highlighting the riskiest scams and how much money they cost Canadians.